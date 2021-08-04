GeeksforGeeks is to come up with a Scholarship Test

New Delhi, July: GeeksforGeeks a leading interview preparation platform in the edtech industry is going to launch an enriching live course – – First Step to Data Structure & Algorithm that has been specifically designed to introduce the young crowd i.e., students from class 9th to 12th, to the world of Competitive Programming with a coveted scholarship opportunity.

GeeksforGeeks has decided to come up with a Scholarship Test for all the students who want to join the First Step to Data Structure & Algorithm live course. It will be Basic Programming and MCQ test to check your programming knowledge. And the top 20 students in this test will get the 100% Scholarship for the First Step to DSA Course!!

About this test Sandeep Jain founder & CEO, GeeksforGeeks said that “Start Early even if your destination is quite far away” – this success mantra always works for everyone whether it be a student, a sportsperson, an investor, or any other. In particular, for students, the advantages of starting hustling early to achieve their career goals are unparalleled. Keeping this in mind, GeeksforGeeks is coming up with this enriching live course. This course will surely help the students, who aspire to make a flourishing career in the tech world, in achieving their future career goals. Along with this First Step to DSA course, there’s an additional surprise for you – a 100% SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY!!!!

First Step to DSA: Scholarship Test – Details

Participation in this scholarship test is necessary to get eligible for the First Step to Data Structure & Algorithm live course. The top 20 performers in this test will get rewarded with the 100% scholarship on the First Step to Data Structure & Algorithm live course. In addition to course scholarships, GeeksforGeeks will also give goodies to the top 20 students. Meanwhile, other participants of this scholarship test will also get a 10% scholarship for any GFG course.

*The Scholarship Test is scheduled to be held on August 07, 2021, from 04:00 PM (IST) to 06:00 PM (IST). *

You can directly register yourself for this Scholarship Test from here. You’ll be provided with a registration form where you have to enter some basic details email ID, name, contact number, etc.

Note: Only school students (from 9th to 12th class) will be able to avail of the scholarship and goodies.

Scholarship Test Guidelines

Before participating in the First Step to DSA – Scholarship Test, check out the below-mentioned guidelines:

All the participants need to know that the languages supported for the contest are C++, Java, Python. There will be a 5% penalty for each wrong submission. For example, if a problem is of 100 marks and a participant makes a wrong submission, his marks will get reduced to 95. After the next wrong submission of the same problem, his marks are further reduced to 90.25 and so on. Therefore, you’re recommended to use ‘Compile & Test’ against sample test cases before each submission. Please refrain from discussing strategy during the contest. All submissions are run through a plagiarism detector. Any case of code plagiarism will reduce the score of the concerned participants to 0. It is advised to attempt the Sample Geeks Challenge to get familiar with the GeeksforGeeks coding environment.

First Step to DSA: Course Details

This live course will help the students to lay a strong foundation for making a successful career in the programming world in the future. The course will improve your problem-solving skills so you can start writing efficient and correct codes. You will be mentored by programming experts and they will give you tips and tricks on which competitions to participate in and how to succeed in them.

Course Starts From August 14, 2021

Number of Batches: 1

Batch Size: 20 Students

Lecture Duration: 90 Minutes

Number of Lectures per week: 4

Number of Weeks: 4

So, what are you waiting for now! Participate in this First Step to DSA – Scholarship Test and get a chance to win a 100% scholarship for this worthwhile course!