Genions, India’s first AR (Augmented Reality) based integrated learning program for kids, launches

New Delhi, 05 September 2022: Genions, a National Education Policy-based interactive learning program designed with the purpose of improving the abstract concept and spatial intelligence, launched today. With Genions, parents and children together can enjoy “Life-Like Learning” as they embark on a journey of discovering the mysteries of life and the Universe. Powered by Augmented Reality (AR), Genions is designed as an early learning program for children aged 3+ and 6+.

Sajid Shamim, Co-founder of Genions said, “We believe in the motto – ‘Life-Like Learning’. By learning through Augmented Reality (AR), kids get closest to real life experience. Since 2018, over 5.5 million children have enjoyed learning through our AR-based learning projects. Based on that experience, we have launched Genions to address the gap in the education space.”

Genions has been developed by a skilled team that earned the titles of Top Rated AR VR Start-up In India (2017) and 12th Best Global AR App (Aviator Generation) 2018 in our previous AR company. Genions was created by the vision and toil of four c0-Founders – Sajid Shamim, Jayanta Pal, Siddhartha Saha, and Vijay Gupta. They also worked with prestigious top MNC clients in the field of AR (Augmented Reality) and Edutainment.

Genions believes that “what you learn you might forget, but what you experience you will remember”. Learning through Augmented Reality (AR) is the closest to real-life experience. Through the medium of AR, learning will no longer be tedious. Understanding abstract concepts and spatial intelligence improves the child. Genions is available on Google Playstore and IOS Appstore. The program has an AR tech-based App & traditional physical learning kit i.e. it combines the best of both worlds. This experiential and interactive learning program is based on the Indian curriculum as per the New National Education Policy (NEP) and designed by Child development and Pedagogy experts.

The learning process turns immersive and engaging for the following benefits: