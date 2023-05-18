Georgia Embassy’s flagship education fair to open paths to study abroad journey for Indian students

Bengaluru May 2023: To help students step up in higher studies, the Embassy of Georgia is hosting one of the largest foreign education fairs in India. It is the second edition of the flagship event which will be focused on providing strategic support to Indian students to accelerate their journey to study in Georgian universities and colleges.

The event is planned to be held on 1st June in Bengaluru at Chancery Pavilion Hotel. Around 11 universities from Georgia will be featuring their offerings and courses to 12th-cleared students in medical and non-medical streams. Eventually, it will help them choose the right course and institution to pursue their higher studies.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Archil Dzuliashvili, the Ambassador of Georgia said, “The response we got in our first event exceeded our expectations. We are delighted to host another event in just 6 months of time frame to bring all the necessary information about getting admission to a Georgian college under one roof. The day-long fair welcomes students from different cities of India to serve with an abundance of information and help them prepare for their study abroad journey.”

Representatives of all 11 Georgian Universities will include Alte University, Caucasus International University, David Tvildiani Medical University, Caucasus University, East European University, European University, Georgian American University, Georgian National University SEU, Kutaisi University, Teaching University Geomedi and the University of Georgia.

Georgia Education Fair curates exclusive opportunities for Indian Students in both Medical & Non-Medical streams to pursue higher education in leading universities of Georgia. The most sought-after courses by Indian students include MBBS, Dentistry, Computer Science, Undergraduate Medical Doctor Program (MD), BBA, and other courses related to Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing and IT (Information Technology), Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence.

Georgia Education Fair will provide participation in its exclusive Admission Fair & Workshop with the in-person participation of the universities. The event will provide comprehensive details on admission procedures, courses, internship opportunities, eligibility criteria, scholarships, and fee structure.

Georgia boasts world-class universities with high-quality education and advanced teaching patterns. It offers student-friendly Georgian culture, lifestyle, and standard of living with great affordability.

Currently, more than 20,000 Indian students study in Georgia and the number is continuing to increase at an unprecedented pace. The safe and conducive environment for students has made Georgia one of the favorite overseas study destinations.

The event is expected to witness a footfall of 10000 students in each city. Students can apply for an entry pass through https://forms.gle/URxkJRq1tQkWjFEa6 . Entry is Free for everyone.