Get a Chance to Score A 100% Scholarship in Noida International University

Sept 2021: Great news for the students who have represented their schools in sports either at school level, state level, national level or internationally. They have come up with a setup where-in students from all strata are eligible for a scholarship depending on the level they have represented their institution at.

The objective of the scheme is to provide financial help/scholarship to the medal winners or participants who are studying in university to in all full-time regular Courses and to motivate the sports persons to achieve higher levels of performance by assisting them financially in relation to education and in sports development. The scheme would be applicable to those who secured medal or participated in university games or State, National, and International Competitions Recognized by Olympic Association of India.

The students who have participated in any kinds of games in the last 3 years will be eligible for Sports Scholarship. If they are selected, they would then need to submit an affidavit stating they will continue to play for NIU.

They offer multiple Scholarship Slabs for 2021-22. For UG & PG Courses, they offer scholarship on Merit the students who have scored 70%-85% are eligible to get a scholarship of 15% and 25% in National Level and SAARC or International level respectively. Students who have scored 86%-95% are eligible for 30% and 50% scholarship National & SAARC and International respectively. And those students who have scored above 96% are eligible for a 100% scholarship.

The scholarships under sports quota is another criterion under which students can get scholarships in. Those who have played at a state level are eligible for 15% National Scholarship. For national level players 50% scholarship and for those who have played internationally are a 100% eligible.

Special category of African students is also introduced, and they are eligible for a 15% scholarship in all UG & PG Courses.

There are a few other special scholarships as well, which includes a 20% concession in tuition fees for children or grandchildren of freedom fighters, children of armed/paramilitary forces/ state police, for women, for those students who are 50% physically impaired. A 20% concession in tuition fees of children/spouse of university staff till they are in service for 1st year only. For siblings a 20% concession in fees (applicable for one candidate). And for existing students (60% and above) 20% concession in fees for 1st year only.

The above-mentioned scholarships are not applicable for 1 year Diploma & Short-term Programs and Research Programs. And are applicable only on Tuition Fees of First Year.

For students wanting to pursue B.Arch there is an opportunity to get a scholarship as well. 10-15 seats on 50% scholarship the first year and 25% scholarship all through the course. And 25% scholarship all through the year for rest. Last but not the least, a 100% scholarship For Girls all through the year. -25 Seats on Merit, Eligibility: 90% marks.

Some special points to remember while applying for scholarships (i) Last 3 years performance will be considered for Sports Scholarship while he / she is taking admission in the University. (ii) After 1st Year in the University, the student can avail of Sports Scholarship if he / she achieves and gets the Award / Position as per the criteria mentioned above and as per his / her eligibility in the Sports Event. (iii) The Sports Scholarship will be on Academic Tuition Fee Only. (iv) The Scholarship is not applicable for Ph.D. Program.

For more details contact: 8745862200, 0120-4862200

Campus Address: Noida International University, Plot 1, Sector-17 A, Yamuna Expressway, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh 203201