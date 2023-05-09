Ghaziabad’s No.1 Progressive Learning Icon SLPS receives School Excellence Award for Holistic Education Excellence

Ghaziabad, 09:04:2023: Delhi-NCR’s fast-emerging progressive learning icon, Silverline Prestige School (SLPS)has received the prestigious School Excellence Award by Dainik Jagran. The award was given to SLPS for the school’s commitment to providing Holistic Education excellence in the NCR region.

Silverline Prestige School has created an exclusive pedagogical model that is tailored to meet the unique needs of the students. SLPS pioneering strategies align with the National Education Policy (NEP), ensuring that the students receive a world-class education that prepares them for a successful future.

On receiving the award, Mr. Naman Jain, Director (Development) at Silverline Prestige School, says, “This recognition is a remarkable achievement that solidifies our school’s unwavering commitment to providing a holistic and avant-garde approach towards education. At Silverline Prestige School, we have created an exclusive pedagogical model that tailors to the unique needs of our students, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP). We take immense pride in offering a world-class education that prepares our students for a promising future. The school’s tireless efforts have brought us to this moment of glorious recognition, and we are immensely grateful for their unwavering commitment to excellence.” He added, “As we bask in this glorious moment of recognition, we remain committed to continuing our tireless pursuit of excellence. We will continue to provide our students with the best possible education, shaping their futures with a world-class education that will prepare them to lead and succeed in tomorrow’s world.”

Silverline Prestige School is such an iconic institution that is fast emerging as an innovation center for progressive learning and skill-based education in the country. Recently Silverline Prestige School has also been granted Google Reference School recognition making it the only school in NCR to get this global recognition. The Google Reference Schools program is a global program run by the technology giant to identify best practices in the use of modern tools and technologies that can be scaled and replicated in other schools.