Giant Size Christmas Setup, 6 feet height and 40 feet width, made using food items by 50 Hotel Management Students working for 96 hours

A unique, giant size Christmas Setup is made using food items by 50 Pinnacle Institute of Hotel Management Students working for 96 hours to welcome and celebrate Christmas. The set-up is 6 feet in height and 40 feet wide made just using food ingredients

The Christmas setup consists of butter carvings of Santa, Reindeers and Sledges. This apart using salt dough, gingerbread and rusks, snow-covered colonies are created. Rusks and salt dough are used to create castles.

The setup has become a talk in the neighbourhood and attracts many visitors.

Students of Hyderabad based Pinnacle Institute of Hotel Management created a unique Christmas experience for them and others, showcasing their culinary skills. It is the most memorable thing for me, commented a student, Manish.

They created what they term it as ‘culinary marvel’.

To make the setup, they used 105 kg butter, 60kg flour, 60 kg salt, 10kg gelatin, 123 eggs, 40 kg icing sugar, 10 kg bread rusk, 28kg golden syrup, 5 kg ginger powder, 3kg mixed ginger, 15 kg brown sugar, 3kg Cinnamon powder and 40-litre milk.

Rs 89,000/- is spent on the material. It is made under the supervision of Chef Mr. Praneeth and Chef Satya.

Pinnacle students have been doing creative works like this putting their theory into practice regularly for some time. It helps students, says Mrs. Y. Sridevi, Principal and Founder Director to use their creative skills apart from developing leadership qualities and religious tolerance, she added.

Pinnacle regularly celebrates festivals like Ramazan and Ganesh Chaturthi. For Ramazan students will make their way from Haleem, Biryani, Kheer, …. They make fantastic set-up related to the festivals.

For the past 10 years on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi students of Pinnacle have created the statue of Lord Ganesha using food material. Each year they used different food materials to make these statues right from butter to chocolate to pulled sugar to name a few.