GIIS Balewadi class Xth students achieve meritorious scores in CBSE 2022 exams

100% pass result in Grade X

81% of students secured first division

Pune, 23 July, 2022: Students from Global Indian International School, Balewadi recorded stupendous results in the just released CBSE grade X results with 81% of the cohort securing first division in the boards. Also 44% of the total cohort of 27 students from GIIS Balewadi scored above 80%, living up to the school’s reputation as an excellent institution for world class education.

Ishita Srivastava topped the batch with 95.8%, while Srushti Rajiv Kotgire secured second rank with 95.4% and Dakshita Jhawar secured third rank with 89.8% marks.

Commenting on the results, Dr. NKP Ashok Raj, Principal, GIIS, Balewadi said, “I congratulate students and teachers on the outstanding results in the decisive X exams. This year’s batch was the first to undergo board exam in the new format, and to be evaluated under the new assessment system. We are happy to announce that we have achieved 100% pass result for Grade X with 81% of students securing first division, and 44% of cohort securing 80% and above.

Students showed tremendous resilience and hard work in a year which saw the exams split into two semesters. Dr. NKP Ashok Raj applauded his teaching faculty for continuing to guide the cohort and ensuring they come out as winners.

“Our teachers played a very important role in this success. It was a proud moment for the entire fraternity – including teachers, students and parents – who embraced the changes well, and collaborated to achieve a fantastic performance”, he said.

RESULT HIGHLIGHTS

GIIS Balewadi

100% pass result for Grade X

81% students passed in the first division

44% students scored above 80%

GIIS schools from all other geographies also had exceptional results in the boards, with majority of the cohort scoring about 80% marks.