GIIS celebrates 152nd Gandhi Jayanti with activities commemorating the Mahatma’s teachings and ideology

Noida and Bangalore, 1st October, 2021: The 152nd Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated with aplomb and fervour by students of the Global Indian International School in Noida and Bangalore, paying tribute to the Father of the Nation who has been a messiah of peace and non-violence to the world.

Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings form the core values of the GIIS vision and mission statements, with the school having a dedicated center – known as Mahatma Gandhi Center for Universal Values (MGCUV) – in each of its 18 campuses worldwide. Students from Noida and two other Bangalore campuses of Whitefield and Bannerghatta, participated actively in the two-day event through skits, making documentaries, and competitions like slogan-writing.

The three campuses followed the theme ‘Tyag’ or Sacrifice, which defines the teachings of Gandhi, besides Peace and Brotherhood. Over 2000 students from pre-primary to Grade 12 indulged in craft activities, essay writing, skits, and a quiz contest which covered questions on the Mahatma and his works. The events were an extension of the Peace curriculum which is implemented in school through MGCUV and other platforms.

“At GIIS we have always emphasised on educating our children with important values and knowledge. Preaching to children about Gandhi Ji’s teachings and values, we try to prepare our children with essential qualities in life,” said Mr. Rajiv Bansal, Director-India Operations, Global Indian International School (GIIS). “By organising activities, starting with the morning assembly, we aim to sensitize our students to the teachings of Gandhiji. Our teachers’ are also contributing to highlighting the importance of non-violence in society.”

Over the two-days, student activities also included a Virtual Tour of Sabarmati Ashram of students, besides classical dance, documentaries and skits.

Mahatma Gandhi has been a big influence in GIIS pedagogy. Besides the Peace curriculum based on his teachings, GIIS also imparts his principles and teachings by making books available on his values. For greater inclusivity, the centre offers literature on the autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil and other languages so more and more students may access these enriching teachings. It also offers publications, journals, periodicals and books on India’s freedom struggle.

In 2018, GIIS introduced the Mahatma Gandhi Universal Values Merit-cum-Means scholarships to eligible students who may struggle to pay their tuition fees. The thought behind introducing such scholarships for students was to provide the students with the benefit and support to continue their education without any hindrances.

This year’s theme for Gandhi Jayanti celebration was aimed at teaching students the importance of sacrifice in life, especially in today’s times. Sacrifice and a sense of doing right empower oneself to do better in life.

“Teaching these important values to students from an early age helps in paving the way for the leaders of tomorrow,” Mr Bansal said. Initiating activities to have a conversation with family members and speak on sacrifice and an inclusive discussion on sacrifice in the classroom helps in greater knowledge sharing and increased understanding of life values in students.

The Students paid respect to the Father of the Nation by creating placards, writing paragraphs, essays, and slogans on the theme of sacrifice. The performance began with lovely renditions of Bapu’s favourite hymns, ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ and ‘Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye’. Students gave presentations on Mahatma Gandhi’s life and beliefs. Many of them created posters commemorating his life and contributions to the country’s liberation movement. A green fashion show was organised for the students in order to connect Gandhi’s Khadi to modern times and understand the importance of living simply. Students were also shown informative films on Philosophy and the Impact of Non-Violence. As a gesture of love and respect, a special virtual tour of Gandhi Ashram was set up for the youngsters to commemorate India’s beloved leader’s birthday. The teachers highlighted the significance of the day and encouraged the students to incorporate his teachings into their day-to-day life.