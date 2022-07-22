GIIS Noida class XII students achieve meritorious scores in CBSE 2022 exams

35% Class XII students from GIIS Noida scored above 80%

Noida, 22nd July, 2022: Students from Global Indian International School, Noida recorded stupendous results in the just released CBSE 12 results with 88% of the cohort securing first division in the boards. Also 35% of the total cohort of 45 students from GIIS Noida scored above 80%, living up to the school’s reputation as an excellent institution for world-class education.

Dhanay Agarwal topped the batch with 96.4%, while Khushi Dixit secured second rank with 95.8% and Harsh Pachouri and Megha Singla secured third rank with 95.4% respectively. All three toppers are from the Science, Commerce and Humanities stream.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Ganesh Sharma, Principal, GIIS, Noida said, “I congratulate students and teachers on the outstanding results in the decisive XII exams. This year’s batch was the first to undergo board exam in the new format, and to be evaluated under the new assessment system. We are happy to announce that 24.4% students in the cohort scored above 90% and 35% students scored above 80%.”

Students showed tremendous resilience and hard work in a year which saw the exams split into two semesters. Mr Sharma applauded his teaching faculty for continuing to guide the cohort and ensuring they come out as winners.

“Our teachers played a very important role in this success. It was a proud moment for the entire fraternity – including teachers, students and parents – who embraced the changes well, and collaborated to achieve a fantastic performance”, he said.

RESULT HIGHLIGHTS

GIIS Noida

School average is 76.2%

88% students passed in the first division

35% students scored above 80%

GIIS schools from all other geographies also had exceptional results in the boards, with majority of the cohort scoring about 80% marks.