GIIS Pune celebrate Republic Day with great shades of Patriotism

Pune, 27th January 2022: On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day of India, Global Indian International School, Balewadi & Hadapsar campuses in Pune, celebrated Republic Day through the virtual platform where students from 3rd grade to 7th grade performed. Over 200 students from both the Hadapsar and Balewadi campuses came together to celebrate the day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

On this honourable day, all the students and teachers of both GIIS campuses gathered together virtually to share and gain knowledge on our beloved country ‘India’ and to celebrate this auspicious day. The programme began with the virtual National Anthem followed by the performances from students on patriotic songs and dances showcasing their love for their country and its rich heritage. Students of grades 4 and 5 prepared speeches in Marathi and Hindi. The performances filled everyone with pride for the rich and diverse gifts of the Almighty that our motherland is blessed with.

On the occasion, Mr. Rajiv Bansal, Director-Operations, Global Indian International School (GIIS), India said “This historic day is remembered all across the country and celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm. Patriotism is at the core of our country’s values. We at GIIS are guided by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi about universal brotherhood, acceptance, and celebration of differences, and we make an active effort to imbibe these values in our students through our award-winning 9 Gems Learning framework. We are fortunate to have been born in the world’s largest democracy and we should work sincerely towards making our country a more beautiful and harmonious nation”.

The Constitution gave India and all its citizens their due place and recognition in the world. We became a democratic, socialist republic, with our own set of laws and our own government. It is a day that invokes feelings of love and respect for all those who gave up their lives, even in the hardest of hearts.