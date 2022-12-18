GIIS Whitefield celebrates Annual Sports Day GIIS INFINITO

Bengaluru, 18th December 2022: GIIS Whitefield campus inaugurated a new sports field on the occasion of its 10th annual sports day – called the GIIS INFINITO – where state-level sportsman Major Gaurav Upadhyay was the chief guest, and many other dignitaries also attended.

The new sports ground is a reflection of the importance Global Indian International School gives to sports as an area of excellence in education. It comes under the school’s 9GEMS holistic framework which encourages sports and other skills as part of well-rounded student development.

The new field will comprise two running tracks for 100m (sprint) and 200m (loop), and include a football ground for 9-a-side teams. The field will also have Olympic standard long jump and high jump pits, half-an Olympic size an archery range, and an NBA-standard basketball court, besides an ITF-standard tennis court.

The inauguration by Major Upadhyay during the sports event attracted many parents and students, and the ground was overflowing with enthusiastic supporters who cheered on as their teams participated in events like Relay Race, Sprint Race, March Past, Torch Relay, Aerobics, Drills, Pyramid, and Gymnastics. Students from Grade 6 to 12, who competed for the medals, got an overwhelming response from the crowd filled with proud parents and supporters.

Major Upadhyay, who is himself a player of various sports like football, basketball and volleyball, handed medals and certificates to the winners. He also addressed the gathering and emphasised the importance of sports in a child’s life. He applauded the efforts of the school and its Principal, Mr. Ashwani Kumar Saxena for the school’s outstanding achievements.

The other dignitaries present on the occasion were Mr. Pramod Tripathi (Director of Academic Quality Assurance, GIIS, Singapore), Ms. Preetha D’Mello (Head Mistress, Pre-Primary) and Academic Coordinators and teachers.