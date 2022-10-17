Gillco International School bags the honour of No- 1 school as Career Counselling Leader in the country

Gillco International School has recently been awarded as the No-1 school in India by Education World as per its grand jury rankings in the category “Career Counseling Leaders ” for the year 2022 at Hotel Leela Ambience in Gurgaon.



Alongside that, Education World has recognized Gillco International School as one of the top premier schools in Mohali in the Co-educational school category for the year 2022. It is worth being mentioned in this context that Gillco International School participated for the first time and got 4th rank in Mohali City.

Gillco International School has emerged as one of Mohali’s most prominent and illustrious schools. Last year as well, GIS was ranked as India’s number 10 Career Counselling Leader in the country and number one school in Punjab by the Education World Grand Jury India School Rankings 2021-22. Gillco International School was also awarded with Career Changemakers Award for the year 2022 in recognition of its career counseling initiatives.

Attributing the success to various factors, Ms. Jai Sandhu, the Senior Management Gillco International School, said, “Our school has always been facilitating a growth-oriented atmosphere in which career counseling takes a front seat under the able guidance of Shri Tarun Gupta, Director of Career Counseling. Without proper career counseling, students tend to exhibit directionless traits, a confused demeanor and, therefore, appear to be ill-prepared for the career paths ahead. Career Counselling helps students explore a wide range of opportunities that they might be interested in or are passionate about based on their best Ideal Career paths in alignment with the findings of psychometric assessments. We are very thankful for the award we have received from Education World. This marks as a great validation of the kind of voluminous efforts we have put in to accelerate the growth pace of children and help them to achieve great heights in their professional careers and hence make informed career decisions.”