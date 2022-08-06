Gillco International School, Mohali hosts Li’l Picasso – Inter School Art Competition

Mohali, April 6, 2022: Gillco International School, Mohali organised a drawing and colouring competition to bring out the creativity in students on Friday, 5 August 2022. The theme of the event was ‘Monsoon Draw and Colour’. It was held along with the workshop ‘Getting Creative with Crayons’ where the art department teachers taught different techniques of colouring. Different schools were invited to the competition, with an opportunity to enhance the creativity of students throughout the city.

A total of 99 students, under the guidance of Mrs. Gursimran Khosla, Headmistress, participated in the competition from different schools. All of them exhibited the best of their skills, leaving everyone stunned by their efforts. Kavnoor Kaur from AKSPIS secured the first position in the competition by showcasing the best drawing on monsoon, followed by Jasmine Kaur from the same school, securing the second position. The third prize was shared by Avleen Kaur from Oakfields and Meherban Singh from Lil Scholars. Consolation prizes and certificates of participation were given to all.

Mrs. Ruchi Sharma, the Principal blessed the tiny tots, and expressed her immense pleasure to welcoming enthusiastic participation from various schools. The students performed really well, showcasing mesmerising pieces of art. The school plans to organise more of such events in future.