Gillco International School organised a remarkable function for the Mothers

Gillco International School, Mohali celebrated Mother’s Day with much zeal and zest. Mommy’s of little munchkins were twinning with their ward, creating precious moments of MOM & ME.

An engaging and thrilling activity Cookie Making was done by the little hands of kindergarten on the occasion of Mothers Day. Students prepared cookies for their moms along with the teachers. The delicious cookies made with love were relished by mothers.

On this auspicious occasion, the Principal of Gillco International School, Ms. Ruchi Sharma said, ” Mother’s Day is all about celebrating the most important woman in the world who raised us and this is the day when we can seize the opportunity to thank her for all the love and work she put in through the years”.