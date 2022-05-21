Gillco International School organizes a motivational session on ‘ Strategic Career Planning’

Gillco International School organized a motivational session on ‘ Strategic Career Planning ‘ in its campus on 20th May and the event witnessed a huge response with more than 100 students from 10th to 12th grade participating in the session .

Tarun Gupta, Director Career Counseling organized the event on behalf of the School and welcomed Mr.Prikshit Dhanda , a Harvard Alumnus and one of the most sought after Career, Leadership and life Coach in the country to guide and enlighten students on the captioned Topic.

Prikshit Dhanda is the Chief Strategy Officer of MINDLER, a leading Career Counseling organization of the country and has coached & mentored more than 2 million students across countries. He captivated the students with his charismatic, interactive and insightful delivery of the session and provided the students with minutest details on Time management skills , Emotional quotient regulation while preparing for exams , Ideal Career options for all students based on their interest, personality, Aptitude, orientation style and emotional quotient. He emphasized on the significance of research skills while looking for career options and laid a great impetus on students being abreast on current affairs and general knowledge. Students thoroughly enjoyed the session and there were a lot of questions by the inquisitive audience promptly answered by Mr Dhanda.

Ms. Jai Sandhu Gill, owner of the School presented the Guest of Honor with momento and thanked him for empowering the students make informed career decisions with his amazing session.