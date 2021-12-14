Gillco International School ranks Punjab’s #1, Mohali’s #1 & India’s # 10 Career Counselling Leader

Gillco International School, located in Gillco Valley, Mohali, has been adjudged Punjab’s #1, Mohali’s #1 and India’s # 10 Career Counselling Leader by Education World Grand Jury India School Rankings 2021-22. For the past 14 years, Education World has been publishing the annual Education World India School Rankings (EWISRA) with C fore — the well-known Delhi-based market research and opinion polls agency.

At Gillco International School, we provide career counseling through multidimensional Psychometric Assessments. This helps students choose a suitable stream as well as a career path and college/ University, based on their personality, interest and aptitude. The team is headed by Mr. Tarun Gupta, Director ‘UMANG’ the Career Counseling Cell.

Gillco International School is one of the top co-educational schools in Mohali. An endeavour of The Gillco Group, its primary goal is to educate with passion and expand the horizons of its students. “Since our inception, we have set high standards for encouraging our students’ all-round growth by catering to the cognitive domain and exposing them to new vistas of physical, socio-cultural, emotional, and spiritual learning. Every child is unique, and the setting in which Gillco works with its pupils aims to help them reach their full potential,” said Mr. Tejpreet Gill, MD at Gillco Group.

Emphasizing quality education, Mr. Gill said, “Without education, no country or community in the World could aspire for a brighter future. Children must be prepared for the unknown tomorrow”.