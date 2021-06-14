GIM wins the prestigious 2021 Flourish Prize for Global Goal #8 from amongst 585 entries from across the globe

Hyderabad, June 14, 2021: It is a matter of great pride that India bagged global honours, as the students of Goa Institute of Management (GIM) – the only institute from India to be shortlisted – won the prestigious 2021 Flourish Prize from a total of 585 entries.

The B-school won the honours from the team’s submission of the story on Jaipur Rugs which highlighted the Global Goal #8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth – part of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This winning story was one of the 17 best stories that exemplified how businesses can act as a positive force for ethical causes that can demonstrate progress.

AIM2Flourish is the world’s first higher-education curriculum for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Fowler Center for Business as an Agent of World Benefit at the Weatherhead School of Management – Case Western Reserve University in the US. The initiative recognizes the positive impact of the business leaders of today while amending the ways in which tomorrow’s leaders are taught.

A team of 7 students from GIM presented an extensive and pioneering story ‘Seeing the World through the Lens of Potential’ on ‘Jaipur Rugs’ under the guidance of Professor Divya Singhal, Chairperson Centre for Social Sensitivity and Action, GIM and as part of their Social Responsibility and Action (SRA) course.

The students – Abhishek Kaushik, Ayush Bhagoliwal, Chadarajupalli Leelavamsi, Gaurav Kumar, Shubham Bisht, Siddhi Maheshwari, and Sooraj Prabhakar – identified the business’ myriad innovative strategies by interviewing the organisation’s top managers.

The Doorstep Entrepreneurship Programme initiated by Jaipur Rugs is a brilliant solution to the problems faced by artisans from rural regions. From family restrictions to migration to a new urban city, female artisans face many difficulties to showcase their talent and earn a living. Jaipur Rugs provide these women with an opportunity to grow and become independent. One of the key differentiators of the Jaipur model is an artisan’s ability to not only work from home but have business travel to them.

“As their Professor, I am thrilled to see the student teams winning the 2021 Flourish Prize. In the last three years, I have seen this partnership with AIM2Flourish resulting in an experiential and transformative experience for students of the Social Responsibility and Action course at GIM. Personally, it has been an amazing learning experience guiding student groups working on identifying, interviewing inspiring stories about positive and profitable business innovation in 2020. Engaging in this assignment has undoubtedly provided students with an opportunity to see Business as an Agent of World Benefit, enhanced their understanding about responsible leadership, SDGs and has also given a platform to highlight stories of positive business innovation.”, said Prof. Divya Singhal of GIM, while expressing her elation about the team’s victory.

Shubham Bisht, student of PGDM 2020-2022, GIM, while delineating his experience said, “If you want to run fast, run alone, but if you want to run far, run together”, and later went on to say, “Jaipur Rugs has efficiently executed an administrative and supply chain aid for the weaving community in rural India. We were greatly influenced by their grass-root level involvement with the community and how they absorbed the essence of what it means to belong to the weaving community of India. They have helped the entire citizenry with the resources we tend to ignore in our day-to-day lives. Understanding their needs for something as necessary and basic as eyeglasses exhibits their genuine concern. Working for the betterment of the women and helping them overcome the shackles of rudimentary customs that have ailed them along the years has truly invigorated us to work for a different and better direction career-wise.”

Out of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the team received the award for SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth.

Added Ajit Parulekar, Director, GIM, “We at GIM are delighted that the students of GIM have won top honours at the prestigious 2021 Flourish Prizes. GIM has been doing a lot of work related to sustainable development. GIM was the first Indian business school to publish their Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) related best practices on the International SDG Dashboard developed by Erivan K. Haub School of Business at Saint Joseph’s University, USA. The B-school has always stayed consistent to its mission to nurture leaders for sustainable business of the future. Ethics, values and corporate governance has been at the core of our pedagogy.”

Each year the Fowler Center honors the best-of-the-best stories with 17 Flourish Prizes – one for each UN Sustainable Development Goals. These 17 Flourish Prize winners will be honoured via a virtual celebration in October later this year.

Amongst 585 stories across the globe, a total of 5 teams from GIM were shortlisted as finalists however one emerged as a winner alongside other leading institutes.