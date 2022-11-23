GITAM student and badminton champ receives Telangana Women Leaders Award

Hyderabad, November 2022: Former World Badminton Junior Championship player Srishti Jupudi — who is also a final year B.Tech (CSE) student at the School of Technology, GITAM (Deemed to be University) Hyderabad, has received the prestigious Telangana Women Leaders Award by World Women Leadership Congress.

The 21-year-old also has been the Global Brand Ambassador for BRICS CCI and the Youth Ambassador of Habitat for Humanity India. Adding one more feather to her cap, the young student was among some of the finest woman leaders and achievers to receive the coveted award.

The award jury mentioned that they are proud of her commitment to excellence, outstanding performance, and contribution to society. Jupudi also represented India on the world platform (World Championships in 2017 and 2018) at the young age of 17 as a professional badminton player.