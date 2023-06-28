GITAM Students receive AP Innovation Award from Chief Minister Shri Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy

Hyderabad, 28 June 2023: Team COACT, a group of student innovators from GITAM (Deemed to be University), has achieved a remarkable feat by winning the prestigious APSCHE Student Innovation Award, earning recognition from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The team consisting of K. Ushashasri Devi, P. Sushma Devi, (GITAM School of Business), and M.Rahul (GITAM Institute of Technology), incubated their idea at the varsity’s Venture Development Centre (VDC). Their groundbreaking innovation, Beye, aims to address menstrual hygiene problems for visually-challenged girls and women.

The APSCHE Student Innovation Award, organized by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), acknowledges and promotes innovative ideas and projects developed by students in the state. This year, the award ceremony had numerous participating teams, each showcasing their unique prototypes and demonstrating their potential to transform the future.

Team COACT’s solution stood out among fierce competition, showcasing their dedication to practical and efficient problem-solving. Their dedication to making a positive impact on society reflects their commitment to innovation and social responsibility. They are incubated with VDC, an abode for various entrepreneurship activities on campus with a dedicated team of trained and verified venture coaches, and a wholly student-run E-Club.