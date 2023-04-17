Glion Institute of Higher Education – Bachelor’s in Luxury Business

About Glion Institute of Higher Education: Founded in 1962, they are firmly established among the world’s finest education institutions specializing in hospitality and luxury management.

They offer applied business education, combining academic rigor, hands-on practical skills, and professional internships – all with a focus on developing the soft skills that are a prerequisite in the modern global economy.

Program Duration: The duration of the program is 3.5 years which includes 7 semesters, two of which are internships. Intake is in September.

Key features of the program:

From working in a Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant to studying courses devoted to luxury Attitudes and Etiquette and Luxury fashion design, students on the BBA will acquire the knowledge and skills that they need to forge a successful career in the luxury segment of their choosing.

This program delivers the combination of hard and soft skills required to lead in the modern workplace. Business elements cover areas such as corporate finance, digital marketing, data analysis, and strategic brand management; while soft skills will help develop communication, talent management, and change management.

With business-focused academic learning during underpinning the BBA, a key feature of this program is the breadth of direct industry exposure it offers, including a field trip; two internships, visits to luxury stores and manufacturing facilities; industry roundtables; an entrepreneurial challenge, a Bachelor Thesis or Applied Business Project.

Eligibility:

Minimum Age:

17.5 years old at the start of the program.

Education:

Must have completed senior secondary education with a diploma (IB diploma, Maturité, Abitur, French Bac, 2 A-levels, high school diploma or equivalent).

Admission Assessments:

Personalized assessment to ascertain motivation and review application documentation. This could include a scenario-based exercise to be completed beforehand.

Minimum English Language Requirements:

2 years in a school where English is the primary language of instruction, please enclose a copy of one of the following:

International English Language Test (IELTS)**: 5.5 overall (min. 5.0 in any subcomponent)

Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL): Internet-based 70 or paper-based 525

First Cambridge Exam: Grade C.

Career pathways in the multi-faceted luxury industry: personal luxury goods; luxury retail; luxury brand marketing; yachts, private jets, automobiles; private banking; luxury hospitality; bespoke events; high-end health and wellness clinics, real estate investment; and fine dining, food and wine.