Global Citizen Scholarship awarded to 2 Pune students

29th September, Pune: 17 students across India were chosen in the 15th cohort of the Global Citizen Scholarship – the prestigious scheme by Global Indian International School which funds a two-year study program for high school students in Singapore.

Two students from Pune, Yaamoli Vyas and Pari Bhatnagar, are among those who will complete their high school in Singapore under the prestigious scholarship.

Nearly 6000 students had applied for the scholarship which is a fully funded study bond that takes the chosen students to GIIS SMART Campus headquartered in Singapore. The flagship SMART Campus has hosted hundreds of scholars in the past, who have gone on to study at reputed universities around the world.

The students were chosen after a gruelling exam-and-interview process, which also takes into consideration their academic performance of the past. The selected students will spend the next two years at the SMART Campus, a technologically savvy premises, which is known for its digital facilities, new-age teaching methodologies and experienced teachers.

The chosen scholars were felicitated and given an orientation for their student-life ahead by senior management of Global Schools Foundation, of which GIIS is a part. The scholarship allows recipients to choose between the CBSE or IBDP curricula for the high school years. The students will also be provided with lodging and boarding facilities and a stipend for each month. The total cost comes to S$90,000 per student. At the end of two years, the students will be counselled for choosing their higher studies in world-class universities.

Addressing the parents and the students at the felicitation ceremony, Mr. Pramod Tripathi, Director of Academic Quality Assurance, GSF said, “I congratulate the kids and their families on getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience holistic and advanced learning at our flagship Singapore SMART Campus. The Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS) aims to nurture students to perform academically and holistically and prepare them to be global citizens of the future. For the students, this innovative experience will open up a wealth of chances for personal development, education, and professional advancement.”

Other students among the 17 selected are from Gurgaon, Palakkad, Jamshedpur, Surat, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun, Calicut and Chandigarh.

“Thanks to the scholarship, we will be able to support my son’s dream. He is thrilled to be able to pursue for his higher education in Singapore. My son found out about the scholarship on YouTube and not only expressed his interest in the scholarship, but also followed up and got ready for the application process all on his own. Through these programmes, GIIS has been significantly contributing to the transformation of young children’s lives. It is admirable how much effort the school is investing towards these youngsters” said Col Somesh Bhatnagar father of Pari Bhatnagar from Pune.

In the past, Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS) alumni have received admission in graduate courses in some of the most reputed global universities including Imperial College London, University College London (UCL), Singapore Management University, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania, University of British Columbia, University of Melbourne and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and more.

The mission of Global Indian International School has always been to give kids from all around the world an exceptional education. The cultural idea of “Schools That Learn” is one that GIIS has adopted, making every community member an equal participant in the educational process. Such involvement encourages a culture of lifelong learning and gives students the power to actively participate in their educational development.