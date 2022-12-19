Global Citizen Scholarship opens its 2023-24 cycle for studying in Singapore

India, 19th December 2022: Global Indian International School (GIIS) has invited applications for its prestigious Global Citizen Scholarship for Year 2023-24 – a scholarship that gives meritorious secondary school students an opportunity to complete their high school education in Singapore.

The scholarship is open for Grade 10 students across the country, irrespective of their city, schools, boards etc. This fully-funded platform is a dream-come-true for many aspiring students who will get a chance to live and study in Singapore, and often go on to pursue their university years in reputed Ivy League schools.

“GCS is an initiative to help meritorious students across the country to pursue their high school education abroad,” said Mr Pramod Tripathi, Director Academic, GIIS Singapore. “Last year, 17 students were selected for GIIS Singapore campuses and so far more than 100+ students have benefited through this scholarship. The scholarship not only provides a chance to study at a world-class institution but it would also help open doors to leading global universities for students, after completion of Grade 12”.

Global Citizen Scholarship is a one-of-its-kind opportunity enabling students to pursue grades 11 and 12 at GIIS SMART Campus in Singapore since 2008. The scholarship gives a 100% waiver on tuition and boarding for students who move to Singapore to study in the flagship campus which has been hailed as the school of the future. The campus has next-gen infrastructure and digital environment, and emphasises on data analytics for best student learning outcomes. It has been featured by the National Geographic channel as a school of the future in a documentary released in November.

In addition to 100% waiver on the school fees for two years to study in grades 11 and 12, scholars also avail benefits like free accommodation, travel cost, pocket money and more, which amounts to approx S$90,000 per student. At the end of two years, the students will also be counselled to choose and apply for higher studies in world-class universities.

Students are selected for a written exam based on their consistent academic performance and Board 10 results, and shortlisted for online and face-to-face interviews. Applicants have to attempt written exams being held in different parts of the country. This year students will be able to appear for exams on 24th December 2022 or 21st January 2023 or 25th March 2023.

The last date to apply for the scholarship is 18th March.

Chosen scholars have the option to follow the CBSE route or choose an international curriculum like International Baccalaureate to pursue their high school years.