Global Indian International School, Noida Hosts Successful UP State Inter-School Chess Tournament with Over 650 Participants

Delhi-NCR: The Global Indian International School (GIIS) in Noida recently hosted the UP state inter-school rating chess tournament, which saw over 650 participants from different schools across the state. The two-day tournament was recently held at the GIIS Noida campus, and it was a great opportunity for students to showcase their skills and compete with other chess enthusiasts from different schools.

The tournament was organized by U.P. Chess Sports Associations in partnership with Global Indian International School and it was a great success. The participants were divided into different categories based on age group namely U – 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, and 25 along with an open category. The entire tournament is based on their age and skill level, ensuring that everyone has a fair chance to compete.

Speaking about the tournament, Mr. Ganesh Sharma, Principal, of Global Indian International School, Noida, said, "We are delighted to host the UP state inter-school rating chess tournament. It was a great opportunity for students to showcase their skills and compete with champions of other schools in the state. We hope that this tournament will inspire more students to take up chess and pursue it as a hobby or a career."

The two-day tournament was played according to international chess standard rules and regulations. The entire competition was fiercely competitive, and the players put up an impressive display of skill and strategy. The matches were intense and were filled with unexpected moments that gathered up huge suspense in the crowd. The winners of the tournament of all categories were awarded trophies and certificates, and they were congratulated by the organizers and their peers.

At the end of the last day Mr. A.K.Raizada, Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Sports Chess Association said, “The main objective of the tournament was to create an environment that fosters healthy competition, sportsmanship, and personal growth. Chess is not just a game, it’s a mental sport that requires strategy, critical thinking, and patience. I believe that through chess, students get the ability to learn valuable life skills that will benefit them both on and off the board.”

Overall, the UP state inter-school rating chess tournament was a great success, and it was a testament to the growing popularity of chess among students in the state. The organizers are already planning for next year’s tournament, and they hope to attract even more participants from different schools across the state.