Globus Infocom Ltd implements Futuristic and New-Age Digital Learning Solutions in the leading institute of Northeast- IIM Shillong

Globus Infocom the leading EdTech brand in India has successfully implemented its advanced, feature-rich digital learning solutions in one of the leading management institutes of the country, IIM Shillong.

IIM Shillong envisioned and is committed to nurture cutting-edge knowledge, accelerate innovations, and groom leaders in values & purpose to impact a dynamic world. Committed to the mutual goals of bringing digitalization into the learning ecosystem, Globus Infocom has ensured easy, accessible, and effective integration of Digital Learning Solutions at IIM Shillong. These include Interactive Displays, LED Display Walls, Professional Displays, Recording & Streaming Devices, and Video Conferencing Cameras among others.

In the journey of transformation, Globus Infocom with the help of IIM Shillong has taken a step ahead to create a deeper impact on learning. Creating successful implementation, Globus Infocom Ltd developed hybrid classrooms and smart classrooms to increase access to education, facilitated devices to modify the auditorium halls, and simplified the process of meetings. In addition, the EdTech leader digitalized the faculty lounge to increase collaboration and modernized the reception area with vertical signages for easy access to information.

Ms. Kirandeep Dham, CEO of Globus Infocom Limited said,

“We as an organization believe in making education accessible to all and we feel deeply honored and privileged to serve such a prestigious and topmost management institute like IIM Shillong with our meaningful and comprehensive digital learning solutions. The incorporation of these solutions would ensure effective learning outcomes and also enable teachers to incorporate fresh and innovative pedagogical methods in their teaching practices.”