Globus Infocom Offering Virtual Classroom E-Learning Management Solutions

Noida: Globus Infocom recently offers Virtual Classroom E-Learning solutions. It

is an educational solution which allows demographically-isolated students and teachers to interact with each other, share content and perform various pedagogical tasks collaboratively. The platform is devised specifically to connect people from different parts of the globe making education accessible and bring them together to simulate a real-life classroom environment implementing modern teaching practices.

Available in hardware as well as software-based solution, it aims to provide a convenient and hassle-free solution, which only requires a Laptop/Tablet/Smartphone and a reasonably good internet speed regardless of time and place. Our user-friendly application ensures uninterrupted learning even on the go.

With the help of Virtual Classroom, the instructor can schedule Live Classes and enrol students with the help of their unique IDs via Globus live teaching software. They can share the whiteboard content with the students attending the class and students on the other hand can also collaborate with other participants of the class as well. Apart from the whiteboard, Globus Virtual Classroom also comes with the feature to share content like presentations, YouTube videos, audio, PDF, etc. without requiring any external software. On Learning Management System, teachers can create their own course and even monetise over it.

Key Features

It is web-based software, thus it doesn’t require any downloads.

Instructors can create customised courses for learners and even monetise over them.

Test evaluation and report are also managed systemically by the Learning Management System.

Test and assessments are cheating and tampering proof.

Courses can be self-published or branded by the name of writer, can also be sold online.

This web-based software can be accessed in a laptop, Interactive Display, PC, tablet and smartphone as well.

The user-friendly software has been designed specifically for instructor and students’ ease of use.

Areas of Application

Globus Virtual Classroom is a useful solution for educational institutes like schools, colleges, universities, etc. They can also be used to impart training sessions in various institutes like skill development centres.

Globus Virtual Classroom is one of the best online live classes software in India. Being a Make in India brand, we have installed our Online Teaching Solution/Software in many educational establishments like schools, colleges and higher education institutes. With our impeccable sales and service network, we have established ourselves as one of the leading EdTech Make in India brands for innovative smart classroom, online learning solutions in India.