GNIDSR, Saveetha Dental College join hands for Advancement of Inter-Institutional Academic Progress

Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Sciences and Research under JIS Group and Saveetha Dental College join hands for the Advancement of Inter-Institutional Academic Progress

3rd March 2023, Kolkata: Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Sciences and Research (GNIDSR) along with Saveetha Dental College and Hospitals, Chennai, ranked 1 among 300+ private and public dental schools by the government of India in 2022, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote inter-institutional collaboration and progress in the field of dental education and research. The event was graced by dignitaries including Dr. Dibyendu Mazumdar, President, Dental Council of India; Dr. S. Aravind Kumar, Dean, Saveetha Dental College and Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group. The MoU facilitated both institutions through collaborative research projects, exchange of faculty members and students, multiple joint conferences and workshops, and shared resources and expertise. The alliance would result in significant advancements in dental education, research, and patient care, along with creation of new opportunities for students and faculty members to collaborate, learn, and grow together.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director of JIS Group said,” We always try to inculcate programs which would help both our institution and fulfil the societal cause. This initiative would help up-skilling our students through practical exposure and we can rightly contribute to the betterment of dental science.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Jayanta Bhattacharyya, Principal of Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Sciences and Research (GNIDSR), said, “We are delighted to partner with Saveetha Dental College to promote collaboration and progress in the field of dental education and research. By leveraging our collective strengths, we hope to create a platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise that will benefit our students, faculty, and patients.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Dean of Saveetha Dental College S. Aravind Kumar, said, This MoU is a testament to our commitment to excellence in dental education and research, and we look forward to a productive and fruitful collaboration”

