Goa Institute of Management achieves an outstanding record in its campus placement performance

Rated among the top 4 B-Schools for the world in the Positive Impact Rating 2021, Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has been recording high salary packages consistently for the past 5 years. This year the trend continues.

The leading B-school attracted 70 industry leaders and pioneers which made a total of 200+ offers to a talented pool of 247 students from GIM. Despite the lockdown and the dip in the overall economy, the year saw an increase in the total number of companies that e-visited the GIM campus to recruit from its human capital. This has led to extraordinary placements for the year.

PGDM BDA (Big Data Analytics): Highest salary of Rs. 30.17 Lakhs per annum which is a new GIM record.

PGDM HCM (Healthcare Management): Highest salary of Rs. 26 Lakhs per annum, beating the benchmarks of last year.

PGDM BIFS (Banking, Insurance and Financial Services): The inaugural batch itself recorded a median salary of Rs. 11 Lakhs per annum.

Information Technology (IT) and IT enabled Services (ITeS) were the leading recruiters followed by the Banking and Financial Services industry (BFSI).

Said Ajit Parulekar, Director, GIM, “Despite continued downward trends in the economy over the last 2 years, GIM’s 100% placement record is evidence of the institute’s high esteem in the job market and the recognition its graduates receive in the corporate world. With almost 3 decades of developing future leaders in its classrooms, GIM has shown admirable flexibility in shifting to a virtual program without dropping any of its high educational standards.”

Even among the turmoil and apprehension of the last couple of years, GIM graduates have received 100% placement across all Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) streams.

This remarkable feat has been made possible by the collective and arduous efforts of GIM’s in-house Placement Cell, along with its faculty and industry liaisons.

GIM understands the value of imparting sound management fundamentals along with lucrative industry exposure, to get a headstart in the corporate profession journey of its graduates.