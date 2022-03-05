Goa Institute of Management joins hands with SkillTech platform SkillSir

Mumbai, March 2022: Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has collaborated with the SkillTech platform SkillSir, to offer certification courses in Healthcare Management, Data Science, Business Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data.

The Post Graduate Certification Courses are designed to help working professionals gain knowledge and know-how to apply it across Healthcare and Data Science domains. The ‘Healthcare Management’ programme is for a duration of 12 months and the ‘Data Science and Business Analytics’ & ‘Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data’ are for six months each.

GIM, ranked among the top one percent of the Management Institutes in India, has designed these courses to bridge the industry gaps and future needs. The courses are developed by the best faculty in their area of expertise. The Healthcare Management course is ranked among the Top 10 Healthcare Management courses in India (2021) and Analytics Insight rated the GIM course as 2nd best among Top 10 PG programmes on Big Data Analytics in India (2021).

SkillSir is the training and upskilling brand of TASK Initiatives Private Limited, based in Ahmedabad. TASK is an integrated HR Solutions organization that has been in the employment market for the past two and a half decades. TASK realized the skill gap in the market and launched SkillSir to bridge the gap in employability and provide placement assistance to its participants. SkillSir offers programmes, online and onsite, to corporate, academic institutions, working professionals and students, PAN India, across industries and across levels. SkillSir’s mission is “to enhance careers and employability by bridging the skill gap”.

Dr. Ajit Parulekar, Director, Goa Institute of Management said “This is the first venture of Goa Institute of Management in the EdTech domain. We are looking forward to offering programmes with SkillSir that will help in shaping online executive education in the Artificial Intelligence and Healthcare sectors. Our programmes would offer participants an opportunity to upskill their skillsets making them industry-ready”. “We believe that management development programmes on an online mode will offer working executives the skills and tools; contributing to their career growth with the ease of being at their respective locations. With the expertise of our highly accomplished faculties and the technological backup of SkillSir; we will be able to deliver engaging content to the participants”, added Dr. Rohit Mutkekar, Chairperson of Management Development Programmes at GIM. Commenting on the partnership, Aaron Mathew, Director, SkillSir, said, “The last two years have changed the world around us and with this, jobs have also evolved. Through our courses, we want to enable the workforce with the right resources to tackle the challenges of the future. The partnership perfectly fits with GIM’s mission to develop responsible and agile leaders at the forefront of cutting-edge business practices and SkillSir’s aim to amplify careers by offering niche courses through simplified and experiential learning modules.”

