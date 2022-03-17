Goa University Vice-Chancellor Harilal Menon Inaugurates Auditorium and other Infrastructure at VMSIIHE

Panjim, March 2022: Leading hospitality institute in Goa, V. M. Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE) has added a plush auditorium hall and a state-of-the-art kitchen. The inauguration was done at the hands of Harilal B. Menon the Vice-Chancellor of Goa University at a ceremony in the presence of Director/Principal Prof. Irfan Mirza along with other dignitaries and guests.

Speaking at the inaugural function, the Vice-Chancellor of Goa University, Harilal B. Menon said, “The infrastructure inaugurated today will play an integral part in the students’ development. This institute lays high emphasis on practical education and world-class facilities which are on par with global standards”. Speaking further on the National Education Policy which rolled out earlier, he said, “the new policy mandates a shift from teacher-centric to a learner-centric approach. Application-based learning, emotional learning, and theory along with the necessary space for a practical approach are part of a learner-centric approach”. “The introduction of the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) will make it feasible for students to transfer credits and recommended the institute to offer hybrid courses which would support the New Education Policy”, added Menon. Prof. Irfan Mirza, CHE, Director/Principal, V. M. Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE), Manora raia expressed his views and said, “I am extremely delighted to have the Vice-Chancellor of Goa University Harilal B. Menon visit our institute. The institute has always strived to impart the highest level of education and world-class infrastructure to support learning”.

Spread over 528 square meters, the newly inaugurated auditorium has a fully air-conditioned seating area along with well-ventilated corridors, green rooms, and a storage area. Furnished with wooden panelled designed walls, LED lights, and plush interiors, the hall has a seating capacity for 350 persons.

An ultra-modern kitchen of international standard has been added to the existing infrastructure as the institute has recently announced the B.Sc. Culinary Arts program. The kitchen includes all the amenities that will cultivate and improve the skills of future culinary connoisseurs like working tables, induction ranges, sinks, work station, griddle plate, deep fryer, convection oven, refrigerator, hand-wash sink, all different types of cooking vessels, tools, and equipment required by students. The kitchen’s unique feature is that it can be configured in a variety of ways to create the ideal training and teaching environment.

Both these additions are bound to aid in the improvement of the infrastructure at the Institute.