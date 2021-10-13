Great Lakes Institute of Management announces an exclusive ‘Alumni Rewards Program’

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai has announced the launch of an exclusive Alumni Rewards Program – Great Lakes Insider for their 9800+ strong alumni spread across 33 countries. The launch event was held virtually on at its mega alumni meet – Confluence 2021 recently. This unique rewards program comes as a first for an Indian B-school Institution. Great Lakes has set up a seamless rewards program to strengthen its alumni relations further and to build a well-connected, awesome active alumni (AAA) community across the globe.

The focus of this program is to Connect, Communicate, and Create relations between Great Lakes Institute of Management and its alumni. The institute is offering its alumni a chance to choose rewards from over 300 renowned brands across Travel, Hospitality, Lifestyle, F&B, and more. The institute has partnered with renowned brands like Adidas, Amazon, Myntra, Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Zomato, Big Basket, Book My Show, ClearTrip, Croma, MakeMyTrip, Flipkart, Hidesign, Home Center, Lenovo, Nike, O2 Spa, Philips, Pizza Hut, Puma, Reliance Digital, Westside, Yatra, Samsung among other top brands. From Instant digital gift vouchers to merchandise and experiences, the program covers a huge array of rewards for its alumni network.

The reward points issued to its alumni can be redeemed to buy vouchers/gift cards or products from a wide array of options. Great Lakes has also floated a hybrid system of payments for redeeming a voucher.

In case of lack of points or sheer desire to refrain from using up all the reward points, the option of combining cash and points if also available while redeeming the rewards.

Commenting at the launch of Great Lakes Insider, Dean Suresh Ramanathan said, “We are proud to present a distinctive Alumni Rewards program like ‘Great Lakes Insider’ for our vast alumni base spread across the globe. The rewards program has something for everyone and the perks of being a Great Lakes alumni are now endless. This offers tremendous potential for the students to network, get back in touch with their course-mates, seniors, and junior pass-outs while remaining an integral part of Great Lakes Institute of Management and stay connected forever. We will continue to develop new ways to make this program more innovative through different updates which will enable us to have a meaningful engagement with our current and future alumni.”

Through this program, Great Lakes Institute of Management’s alumni will be connected to a global community across several geographic, demographic, and cultural backgrounds and would be able to foster a strong network with peers as well as directly, with the institute. The institute aims to extend support and promote all events and activities with its alumni and reward them for their engagement with current students, the institution, and other alumni.