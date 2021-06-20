Great Lakes Institute of Management hosts Shankar Narayanan as part of its ‘Distinguished Thought Leadership Series’

19th June 2021, Hyderabad: Mr. Shankar Narayanan, Founder of Sanaka Group and Former Managing Director, Carlyle Asia Growth Partners, addressed a strong audience of 600+ participants on a virtual session, Friday, 18th June. Mr. Narayanan shared insights on ‘wise choices and importance of ceasing opportunity at the right moment’ at the Distinguished thought Leader Series -Term Zero organized by Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.

During the session, Mr. Narayanan explained to the enthusiastic listeners his experience in investing and how he has learned to do the right thing at the right time through reading and learning as much as possible. He encouraged the youth to not rest until they learn something new every day to make themselves a better person. He emphasised the importance of integrity and hard work rather than cutting corners and searching for shortcuts.

He further elaborated on private equity, growth capital, and mid-market business saying it has been the largest success story in the last two decades. India with its traditional and family businesses in the 70s and early 80s had more constraints, but with the I.T. revolution, people gained access to capital. Thus, with more options, Mr. Narayanan further explained how ‘businesses that show constant growth of 25% – 35% can be a good investment option’.

Explaining his experience with venture capitalists, Mr. Narayanan said, “A platform with extraordinary founders and average idea will be a good space to bet your money”. The entry of youth with novel ideas is always an interesting thing about the sector according to him. He further shared his personal experiences and learnings from his investments. He also emphasised observing and studying an organization before investing.

He concluded by highlighting the importance of knowledge, learning from personal experiences, and not compromising on moral values, which can allow a person to excel in any field. Mr. Narayanan also answered queries from students on parameters of acquiring a company, advice on withdrawing shares, return on equity, cryptocurrency, etc.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Suresh Ramanathan, Dean, Great Lakes Institute of Management, said “We are honoured to have the presence of Mr. Shankar Narayanan and for a truly amazing session by sharing a perspective that everyone could relate to. The idea of integrity and knowledge is something that the students must keep with them for a successful life journey. By quoting his personal life examples, the session became more live and Great Lakes Institute of Management will continue to host more distinguished leaders under this series in the future.”