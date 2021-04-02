Great Lakes opens application window post CMAT exam till April 14th

New Delhi : Great Lakes Institute of Management, a premier B-school in the country with campuses in Chennai and Gurgaon, will be opening the application window for both its full time programs from April 1st to April 14th, 2021 post the CMAT exam. This window would enable candidates to apply to the PGPM 2021-22 & PGDM 2021-23 or to submit their test scores in case they’ve already applied earlier. Apart from CMAT Great Lakes also accepts valid GMAT/CAT/XATscores for both its programs.

One of the top ranked Indian business schools, Great Lakes offers innovative curriculum, world class faculty, diverse peer group, international collaborations, state -of- the art infrastructure and high industry engagement to its students. Both its full time programs, Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) & Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) are well recognized in the corporate world and attract high caliber students from all over the country every year.

PGPM (Post Graduate Program in Management)

The Great Lakes PGPM, is a fast track one year- MBA program for professionals with 2+ years of work experience. It leverages a global faculty pool, peer learning among the diverse group of experienced students, extensive industry networking and experiential learning. The admission process is for the academic session 2021 – 22, which will commence in April/May, 2021.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for PGPM 2021-22:

· All applicants are required to apply with a valid GMAT/CAT/XAT/CMAT score. Previous years scores are also accepted.

· Typically candidates with more than two years of work experience are considered. However, exceptional students with 18+ months of experience (by April 30th, 2021) may be considered for applying.

· To learn more about the PGPM, click here.

· Eligible candidate can apply online- here: Application form

PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management)

The program is custom designed for fresh graduates and young professionals and combines rigorous academics with significant experiential learning to prepare business ready managers. Some of the highlights of the program include Karmayoga – Leadership Experiential Project, a fully mentored Empirical Study, Live Projects, an 8 week summer internship program and significant industry interaction with thought leaders. The admissions are for academic session 2021 – 23, which will commence in July, 2020.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for PGDM 2021-23:

• All applicants are required to apply with a valid GMAT/CAT/XAT/CMAT score.

• Freshers and candidates with less than 24 months of work experience as on 30th June 2021 ONLY are eligible to apply.

• There will be a special preference for College / University rank holders in terms of an extra weightage gained as part of the selection process.

· To learn more about the PGDM, click here.

· Eligible candidate can apply online- here: Application form.

Highlights of Great Lakes Institute of Management

· World Class Faculty: 25+ International visiting faculty from the likes of Kellogg, Stanford, Yale, etc. and 50+ renowned full-time faculty offer unparalleled learning and global perspectives.

· Innovative Curriculum: Future oriented business curriculum. Pioneer in introducing Analytics, AI and Machine Learning in MBA specialization.

· Rankings: Great Lakes is ranked 3rdh by Outlook in Top standalone institutions, 9th by Business India in top Indian B-Schools, 23rd among top b-schools by NIRF under Ministry of HRD, ranked in Super League 2 by Business Standard (Chennai Campus). The Great Lakes PGPM program has been consistently ranked in the top one year MBA programs in the country, 3rd by Outlook.

· Globally Benchmarked: Great Lakes is the youngest Indian Business School to receive prestigious AMBA accreditation. The institute also has collaborations with Top Global B-Schools like HKUST, Babson, IIT Stuart School of Business to name a few.

· Experiential Learning: Emphasis on experiential learning which helps put into action the concepts learnt in class through Karma-Yoga, the Leadership Experiential Action Program (LEAP), Empirical Studies, insights from distinguished Thought Leaders and student driven initiatives.

· Diverse Peer Group: Great Lakes ensures of bringing diversity in class and its PGPM students have over thousand years of collective work experience gained from different industries. Its PGDM class has 40% of female students.

· Campus: The pristine campus of Great Lakes Chennai is Asia’s 1st Leed Platinum Rated campus. The Gurgaon campus also offers world class facilities and is located in the corporate hub of Delhi-NCR