Greenko signs MoU with IIT Hyderabad to set up School of Sustainable Science & Technology

Bengaluru: July 05, 2022: Greenko, India’s leading energy transition and industrial decarbonization solutions company, and IIT Hyderabad signed an MoU to launch India’s first dedicated school for sustainable science and technology.

The Greenko School of Sustainable Science and Technology (GSSST) aims to plug the rising research, education, and skills gaps caused by the imperatives of sustainable development. The school will be advancing knowledge in these key thrust areas:

· Climate change mitigation

· AI and space technology

· Energy transition and industrial transformation

· Circular and regenerative economy

· ZeroC processes, fuels, materials, and products

· Industrial ecology and net zero clusters

GSSST will open towards the end of this year and, by June 2023, will induct students for MTech and Ph.D. in sustainable science and technology, followed by BTech programs. The experience gained at GSSST will be replicated at other IITs, engineering colleges, and later at polytechnics and schools.

This joint initiative demonstrates the national educational establishment’s endorsement of Greenko’s pioneering initiative to accelerate R&D and contextualize education and skills for sustainable development. Greenko is working in consultation with the Ministry of Education, AICTE, NCERT, and NCVET to ensure GSSST both conforms to and advances learning in sustainable science and technology.