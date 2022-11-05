Griffins International School Organised a Tour to Haldia Dock Complex for Experiential Learning for the Students

Kolkata / Kharagpur, 5th November 2022: Griffins International School, Kharagpur takes yet another pioneering step to help children learn about real-life situations. Recently the school organized an experiential field trip to the Haldia Dock Complex for a better understanding of the functionalities and the challenges faced by the mariners. The tour was organized for senior students under the supervision of the English Department of Griffins International School.

Mr. Ravi Singh, Second Engineer In charge of the Dock, conducted an hour of the seminar to provide a brief idea about the ships and their modern functionalities, the challenges faced by the mariners, and career prospects. To provide real-life experience, the students were also given a tour of a tug. There the inquisitive brains got the opportunity to enter the control room and the engine room. They were awestruck witnessing the huge ships docked at the port. This Educational Tour was conducted following the strict protocol of the Haldia Dock Complex. In this regard, the support and guidance of Mr. Sasanka Sekhar Pandit, Senior Deputy Manager, is worth mentioning.

The tour made the students realize that life of mariners in general is quite tough and not everyone’s cup of tea. It requires great determination and hard work.

Mr. Abishek Kumar Yadav, Academic Director and Chairman, Griffins International School, said, “In order to ensure proficiency in learning by students for dealing with real-life situations, National Education Policy 2020 calls for the shift towards an experiential learning approach. In accordance with the policy, we at Griffins International School conduct frequent Educational Tours to add joy to the whole learning experience. This tour was very informative and resourceful as our students experienced and learned many things during their visit to Haldia Dock.”