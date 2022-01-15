Griffins International School wins Business Plan Competition hosted by PMDCCI

15th January 2022, Kharagpur: Simran Acharya, XI (Commerce) student of Griffins International School, Kharagpur has won the 1st Prize at The Business Plan Competition held recently. Paschim Medinipur District Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PMDCCI) has conducted The Business Plan Competition as a part of 9th District Industrial Trade Fair.

The Business Plan Competition aimed at igniting an entrepreneurial mindset among students and providing a platform to present their business ideas. Participants are challenged to conceive a business idea solving daily life problems in an innovative way. More than 30 students from 5 schools and 2 colleges of Paschim Medinipur District participated.

Simran Acharya, while receiving the 1st prize at The Business Plan Competition said “I am really happy and motivated that my business idea has been recognised. The Business Plan Competition not only helps us to evaluate our entrepreneurial skills but also provides an opportunity to learn and grow from the mentors”.

Mr. Abishek Yadav, Academic Director & Chairman, Griffins International School, said, “At Griffins International we believe in holistic progress of children. We want our students to be equipped with life skills. Many initiatives and workshops are being organized by the school to encourage students to boost innovation and uncover creative ideas which turn into potential entrepreneurial proposition. Our efforts get rewarded when we see our students taking part in different competitions and get recognized at such a young age. We are delighted to congratulate Simran Acharya and her mentor Bidisha Bera Maity”.