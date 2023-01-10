Ground Breaking Ceremony Of Integrated Sports Complex At Svkm’s School & Nmims

10 January 2023: SVKM’s NMIMS Hyderabad (the university and the CBSE School), held the groundbreaking ceremony of the integrated sports complex at its campus at Jadcherla today i.e., December 28, 2022. The ceremony was held in the august presence of the Hon. Collector and District Magistrate of Mahbubnagar District Sri. S Venkata Rao, IAS, Sri Tejas Nandlal Pawar, IAS, Hon. Additional Collector, Mahboob Nagar District, and Sri. R Sudhakar, Divisional Fire Officer Mahbubnagar District, and the SVKM trust members from Mumbai.

In pursuit of this vision, the trust has envisaged a grand state of art sports complex at Jadcherla. The sports complex would be developed on 22 acres, comprising both indoor and outdoor stadiums. The sports complex would house a gymnasium, badminton, and tennis court amongst others. The complex would also house an archery arena. A cycling track shall also be developed. The complex will have a well-equipped cricket ground and football ground amongst others. The trust also plans to develop a state-of-the-art swimming pool.

It is expected that the sports complex shall not only benefit the students of the Institute but also shall be a facilitator of sports events in the district of Mahbubnagar.

The groundbreaking ceremony was followed by a campus tour. The visiting dignitaries visited the school campus, NMIMS University hostels both boys and girls, and the Academic block of the University. The University Campus Director, Dr. Siddhartha Ghosh has briefed the guests about the upcoming plans of the university. The event was followed by the plantation of saplings by the District Collector, Additional Collector, Divisional Fire Officer, Members of the trust, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Principal of SVKM School, and Director, of NMIMS University-Jadcherla Campus.

Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal is a Public Charitable Trust it has 38 institutions of which 29 are educational institutions. The trust envisions equipping students with knowledge and skills in their chosen stream, inculcating values, identifying hidden talents, providing opportunities for students to realize their full potential, and thus shape them into future leaders, entrepreneurs, and above all good human beings.