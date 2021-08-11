Gujarat, Karnataka & J&K declared top three in Know Your Country Students Competition

Gandhi Global Family, a United Nations DGC recognised Peace NGO, in collaboration with Nityanootan Varta Haryana, Mandsaur University, Madhya Pradesh and Manchester International School, Tamil Nadu successfully conducted ‘Know Your Country’ (KYC21) On-line Competition where Young Gandhians of junior category (from 9th – 12th Std) across country highlighted the socio, economic, political & cultural significance of the country based on Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of India and United Nations’ SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). President Gandhi Global Family, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad joined the finale as Chief Guest along with Vice President Padmashri Dr. S.P. Varma & other national and international invitees.

Out of sixty participants over the last two months, the winners were decided by a four-panel national jury with a unanimous decision. Miss. Sharaya Girish from Bengaluru, Karnataka stood first, Mr. Muneer Ahmad Tantrey from Kokernag, Jammu & Kashmir stood second & Miss. Vidhi Parekh from Bardoli, Gujarat stood third. While Mr. Preston Olvin representing Uttar Pradesh, Miss. Ariti Roy from West Bengal and Miss. Lira Lendo from Arunachal Pradesh were declared as runners-up. All the top six were presented with the National flag, GGF souvenir, certificate, SDGs Ambassador poster and cash awards to all.

The winner of the KYC21, Sharaya Girish from Bengaluru, Karnataka while sharing her experience said “It was one of the most exhilarating experiences. The Gandhi Global Family is very supportive and was successful in inculcating the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi in all the Young Gandhians present. We as students can surely look forward to contributing towards Gandhian solutions for any problem. It was indeed a memorable sixty days of the competition!”

The objective of KYC21 is to encourage our youth of the country to get more aware & highlight the unique cultures, rich history, SDGs statistics and other important salient features of their region and country. KYC21 also involves and teaches participants speaking, debating and presenting skills, in addition to critical thinking and leadership abilities. It is meant to engage young students and allow them to develop a deeper understanding of Gandhian ideology in regards with regional, national & international issues.

Dr S P Varma, Vice President, Gandhi Global Family opened the ceremony stressing upon the importance of fostering the values of Mahatma Gandhi & United Nations SDGs among students aspiring to become the shining source of excellence and a beacon of hope for a glorious future ahead.

Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad, President Gandhi Global Family, brought up the purpose of initiating National level KYC21 and congratulated Young Gandhians for highlighting the importance of national integration, unity in diversity and nation building & resolving international disputes amicably. Shri Azad encouraged such competitions to be carried along with a tradition of setting a higher benchmark of qualitative contributions in the promotion of a constructive and holistic development for the students in India foremost in creating value driven aspirants for the nation.

General (Retd) Goverdhan Singh Jamwal as Guest of Honour delivered a special message of congratulations to participants sharing his meeting with Mahatma Gandhi at Srinagar in 1947. He further lauded the efforts of the jury – Ashhok Kapoor as head of jury with Ms. Anuradha Lall Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Mr. Robin Gill, J&K and Dr. Reshmi, Madhya Pradesh began with a note of gratitude and congratulated the participants thanking members of the valedictory ceremony, the participating institutions and the sponsors.

The Guests of Honour who also spoke on the occasion were Mrs Kiran Mehra Kerpelman, former Head Advisory & Campaigns ILO, Geneva, Mrs Beth Akhiyama Director, Church of Scientology, Washington DC, USA, Rev Father Valson Thampu, Former Principal St Stephens’ College, University of Delhi, Mrs Heidi Kuhn, Founder & CEO Roots of Peace, USA, Dr Dominic Shellard, International Educationist, England, Air Marshal (Retd) Amal Mukopadhyay, General (Retd) T K Kaul and other leading lights from India and Gandhian followers. Vote of Thanks was presented by GGF National General Secretary Shri Ram Mohan Rai.