Gujarat’s Marwadi University simplifies admissions for 2021-22 session in light of the ongoing pandemic

New Delhi: Marwadi Education Foundation’s Group of Institutions (MEFGI), Gujarat’s only NAAC A+ accredited institution, has opened admissions for its 2021-22, UG & PG programs in disciplines such as science, engineering, computer applications, business management, law, liberal studies, arts, pharmacy, physiotherapy, and agricultural science. The last date for applying is August 2021, with the new session starting from June 2021 in the offline/online mode.

Marwadi University has been recently bestowed with the honour of the ‘Centre of Excellence’ award by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Vijaybhai Rupani. The Centre of Excellence (CoE) status entails excelling in nine core parameters relating to infrastructure, students, academics, examination, faculty, research, consultancy & extension services, governance, and overall performance.

The university is home to 9000 students from 38 countries. Under the Study in India Initiative, 4,900 students applied with the Institute last year, of which 400 students were offered admission at Marwadi University. In full compliance with all COVID-related protocols, the admission process for the new academic year has been made completely online, from application to document verification, fee payment, and enrollment.

Access the application form and eligibility criteria at www.marwadiuniversity.ac.in/admissions/.

At the undergraduate level, admissions are open for: B.Tech in Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, IT, ICT, Computer, Chemical & Automobile, B.Sc., BBA, B.Com, B.Com LL.B.(Hons.), BA LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M., BCA, B.Sc. IT, B.Pharm, B. Physiotherapy, and B. Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture.

At the Master’s level, students can apply for degrees in M.Tech in Mechanical, Civil, Environment Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Cyber Security, CAD/CAM, Thermal, ICT, Computer, Geo-tech, structure, Transport Engineering, and Electrical – Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Power Electronics & Electrical Drives; M.Sc. in Microbiology, Bio-Technology, Chemistry, Physics, Maths, and Environmental Science; M.Sc. in Cyber Security & Cyber Law; MBA, MBA (Business Analytics).

Furthermore, the MEFGI Diploma Studies include engineering branches like Mechanical, Automobile, Civil, Electrical, Computer, Chemical, Information & Communication Technology.

MU also has professional courses affiliated with the Gujarat Technological University (GTU). Admission to various branches of Engineering, MBA, and MCA in the institute is done through the centralized admission procedural norms of the Admission Committee for Professional Courses, Government of Gujarat (ACPC), GTU, and MU.

The university’s placement office ensures students’ professional development with 480 Companies that have conducted Campus placement Drives offering the highest package of 16 Lakhs.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Sancheti, Provost, Marwadi University, said, “In addition to vibrant campus life and holistic year-round development, what sets Marwadi University apart is its dedicated Placement Cell, which places students in top corporate houses at reputable positions and packages. Marwadi University has 400 advanced educators with 110 PhD faculty being the most trusted university in Gujarat.”