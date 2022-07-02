Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Sciences and Research (GNIDSR) installs the state-of-the-art CAD-CAM system being the first private dental educational institution in West Bengal

Kolkata, 2nd July 2022: Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Sciences and Research (GNIDSR), which is the first private dental educational institution (since 2003)and the only one in West Bengal to be awarded NAAC ‘A’ accreditation has added another feather in their wing by installing the state of the art CAD-CAM system from DENTSPLY, SIRONA, USA. The system was inaugurated on Saturday by Smt. Chandrima Bhattacharyya – Minister of State, Department of Health & Family Welfare. The other dignitaries present during the Press Conference were Prof.(Dr.) Debashish Bhattacharyya – Director of Medical Education, West Bengal, Prof.(Dr.) Aniruddha Neogi – Special Secretary of Medical Education, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Raju Biswas – President, West Bengal Dental Council, Member of Dental Council of India, Sardar Taranjit Singh – Managing Director, JIS Group.

For a long time, the making of new teeth was mainly dependent on the human craft of designing and fabrication but with the advent of newer technologies and computer-driven systems like CAD-CAM, we have been able to overcome the limitations of earlier techniques thereby fabricating new prosthetic tooth with less human errors and fabrication time. It also has to pinpoint accuracy and greater perfection which enables improved outcomes in terms of achieving overall better aesthetics and dental health. Thus society will be highly benefited from the delivery of vastly improved cosmetic dentistry and saving valuable time for the fabrication of any prosthetic options related to restorative dentistry.