Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management inaugurates the 7th World Food Competition

Kolkata, 21st February: Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management under JIS Group inaugurated the 7th World Food Competition at their campus on 21st February. The competition will include 12 international judges, 30 countries and about 160 participants. Nepal, Uganda, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Australia, Philippines, Netherlands, Austria, South Africa are some of the participating countries beside India. The inaugural event witnessed participants from different countries with their mentors and Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group. The participants were welcomed with dhunuchi dance along with dhaaks playing.

A one-of-a-kind and thrilling culinary competition, the World Food Competition at Guru Nanak College of Hotel Management honours the diversity and variety of international foods and offers a platform for culinary greatness. It gathers chefs and cuisine lovers from all over the globe to showcase their talents and contend for prestigious awards. The Guru Nanak School of Hotel Management, a top provider of hotel education in India, organises the yearly food competition. Participants from various nations compete against one another, using their distinctive ingredients and culinary methods to produce mouthwatering meals. A group of accomplished and well-known cooks, culinary reviewers, and business professionals assess the competition and rate the meals submitted by the competitors.

Commenting on the inauguratrion, Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group, said, “The World Food Competition gives prospective chefs a platform to demonstrate their skills and originality, learn from expert cooks and evaluators, and become acquainted with the newest cooking trends and methods. Additionally, it gives foodies the chance to know and learn about new tastes from around the globe. We try to organize this event every year to give the exposure to our students.”