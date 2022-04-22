Gurucool Launches India’s Next-Gen Coaching Center Model

Gurucool, a Delhi-based all-inclusive edtech platform is set to initiate conference-based learning, a concept that strives to imbibe the values of a phygital model of education. In an effort to make education accessible for all, the organisation is revolutionising the education sector with upcoming technologies catering to the evolving demands of new learners. Gurucool aims to launch 50 centers in 15 cities across India in the upcoming year with each center having an accomodating capacity of 600 students.

Gurucool is doing something similar with the coaching center as what OYO did with hotel rooms. Gurucool is creating a model for educational centers with personalised learning, localised community and standardised experience. The personalized learning concept is enabled by bringing in the concept of a conference based teaching ecosystem that has a 12:1 student-teacher ratio. It has a club system, library, workshops and sessions, smart classes, live and self-paced online learning, counselling etc. Physical learning isn’t enough. Digital won’t do. Phygital is the future.

Talking about an event recently held at one of the centers, Adil Meraj, founder and CEO said, “The first phygital event of the year had been such a great restart to our mojo since the pandemic. Gurucool cherishes physical interactions and community based learnings.” The new centers are set to kick off with an emphasis on science, commerce and humanities courses. Various esteemed institutions have offered collaborations to enhance the quality of personalised learning and offer effective resources. “Gurucool’s Phygital Educenter is designed to bring harmony between the much needed digital and physical mode of learning. The Next-Gen Coaching envisions making learning personalized alongside a localized community with a standardized experience. And technology-driven learning is a great enabler in making it a reality. Gurucool is reintroducing the ancient Guru-Shishya bond in its new avatar of Cool Guru where the learning is beyond the classroom and the relationship with the Cool Guru is sacred again. Our educators are the Coolfluencers who are making learning fun, smart and empathetic” says Adil Ahmed, Academic Lead.

Additionally, Gurucool is set to launch a revised, improved version of Padhaai, the Padhaai 2.0 to accommodate new ideas, provide cutting-edge technologies and deliver breakthrough learning resources with an empathetic learning model. With Gurucool’s A Million Dreams campaign for Padhaai 2.0, the venture aims to benefit a million students each year.

The vision of this project is to provide an academic space for learning and to make quality education accessible for the underprivileged. The inception of which began with ‘The Parking Kids Project’ and is currently being pursued and advocated through the ‘Padhaai’ Initiative of Gurucool.

The launch of new Gen centers is not just another project on Gurucool agenda, but rather an idea and a process the team is passionate about. Gurucool aspires to reach out to as many beneficiaries as possible and sow seeds to a better, brighter and more prolific tomorrow.