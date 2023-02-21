GyanDhan Announces Scholarship Winners for 2022 worth 5000 USD

New Delhi, February 21, 2023: GyanDhan in association with Prodigy Finance is proud to announce the winners of the Prodigy Finance-GyanDhan Scholarship Winners for the year 2022. It is the first year of the scholarship, and we received a record number of applications from talented and deserving students pursuing higher education overseas. After careful review and consideration, we are thrilled to award scholarships to the following individuals:

Omkar Jadhav, pursuing MS in Bioengineering at Northeastern University, will receive a 5000 USD scholarship for their academic dedication and commitment to work as a Research and Development Engineer in a Biomedical company and introduce pioneering devices to restore health and increase life expectancy.

Swanubhooti Jain, pursuing MBA at HEC Paris, will receive a 5000 USD scholarship for their exceptional academic achievements and leadership skills. She further wishes to strategize and implement sustainable futuristic business solutions through automation.

GyanDhan is committed to supporting the education and professional development of students. The scholarship is a special joint initiative of the two organizations to encourage learners with dreams of abroad education. The next round of scholarship applications will start on 15th February 2023 for the 2023-24 academic year.

In line with our aim to help students establish strong financial futures, we provide students with another scholarship of INR 1 lakh. This year, the scholarship is awarded to Garima Sohi, the first girl in her family to graduate and pursue education abroad. She is pursuing MS in Analytics at the University of Chicago. Having faced gender discrimination, she aims to make great headways in education for female students.