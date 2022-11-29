Hate and Reconciliation: Approaches to Fostering Relationships between People and Peace now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Hate and Reconciliation: Approaches to Fostering Relationships between People and Peace by Guido Cuyvers. The book is published by Vita Histria, an academic imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding scholarly works in a variety of fields.

Hate and Reconciliation address a profoundly human problem. In society and even on a global level, hatred is, again and again, the motor of misunderstanding and often also of violence between people. Sometimes hate smolders almost unconsciously; at other times, it is furious and serves as a flag for serious violence. Hatred has many faces and seems omnipresent. The term “Erida complex,” after the Greek goddess of hate, symbolizes the common and deeply rooted nature of hatred. Hatred is mighty as a destructive force. Erida, however, cannot compete with Irene, the goddess and the symbol of peace. As the author demonstrates, hatred is impotent against the positive freedom of people to transcend the negative. Those who are open to this will see many Iranian initiatives. Hatred does not and should not have the last word.

After examining the nature of hate, Hate and Reconciliation focuses a wide-angle lens on its many faces, in individuals and groups, as well as in peoples. Facing the negativity of hatred, the author presents constructive approaches to fostering relationships between people and peace that make the book essential reading for anyone interested in addressing these fundamental problems of human existence.

The author, Guido Cuyvers is a distinguished Belgian scholar. He is affiliated with Thomas More Kempen University College, Department of Social Work, as a lecturer and researcher, and was formerly head of the department.

Hate and Reconciliation: Approaches to Fostering Relationships between People and Peace, 268 pp., Hardcover, Illustrated, Index ISBN 978-1-59211-181-7, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook and audiobook formats. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.

Histria Books

7181 N. Hualapai Way, Suite 130-86, Las Vegas, NV 89166 USA

HistriaBooks.com

(561) 299-0802