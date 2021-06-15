‘Healthcare Marketing’ can accelerate quality, access and awareness of Public Health facilities says Dr. PR Sodani in webinar on Marketing Healthcare

Jaipur: IIHMR University in partnership with Explorra Education Pvt Ltd and Innovation & Research Foundation conducted a webinar on Healthcare Marketing. Key speaker of the webinar wasDr.PiyushSinha, Director, CRI Advisory and Research, Trustee, Innovation & Research Foundation and Former Sr. Prof. & Chairperson of the Centre for Retailing at IIM Ahmedabad. Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University gave away the welcome address. and Dr.Sheenu Jain, Associate Professor & Chair, Centre for Innovation Incubation & Entrepreneurship (CIIE), IIHMR University moderated the discussion.The webinar focused on the Marketing Strategies that instill confidence among potential new patients, draw them to your practice, increase office visits. Discussion on best practices to attract, convert and retain patients in difficult times. Discussion on practicing communications that promote safety to patients. Discussion on reputation management programs that instill confidence in new patients.

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University said, “There is a huge requirement of marketing in the health sector. I would like to go a step further to say the private and the corporate sector usually use marketing fundamentals and applications very well to generate and expand business globally. In case of the Public Health environment, Marketing is one such component that has not taken a lead yet. Marketing is not just for commercial activities, but is also for connecting with the ultimate clientele who are in need of that service. COVID-19 has thrown challenges on the availability of public health services in the rural set-up or far flung areas. In case of the Public Health services, marketing fundamentals are the need of the hour to promote the work, infrastructure, and the services that PHCs and CHCs and local health service centres offer at the grass root level. Marketing Healthcare will help in accelerating the know-how of quality, improvise the access and even create awareness of Public Health services for those who wish to avail these services anywhere.”

Dr.PiyushSinha, Director, CRI Advisory and Research, Trustee, Innovation & Research Foundation and Former Sr. Prof. & Chairperson of the Centre for Retailing at IIM-A said,

DrSinha started with briefing us about B2B and B2C in healthcare and the services provided are IT/Tech, Research, Education, Advisory, Manpower , Financing, Insurance and Public Policy. He shared in depth the key characteristics like Power Distance, Trust, Deficit, unsought product economic burden, unwholesome demand, decision postponement, consumption to lifestyle etc.

Today the definition of Marketing is conventional. For ages access to PHCs and CHCs has been a challenge. Marketing healthcare changes the outlook and perception of access to these facilities into adoption by people of visiting these facilities. The measurement of a country’s health like India is measured on how much is the illness. For countries in Europe, the measurement is not illness, but how happy are they. The purpose of marketing will define its strategy.”He presented a holistic healthcare marketing model.

DrSinha briefed about Route to Value Goes through Customer Experience. Trust, service quality, loyalty, customer centricity is included in it.

Further on he gave insight about corporate objectives that are ignite the emotional attachment to our customer, engage and inspire partner, create innovating growth platform worthy for business, be an undisputed authority, be committed to communities, provide extraordinary services are some objectives to be fulfilled by corporates.

Dr.Sheenu Jain, Associate Professor & Chair, Centre for Innovation Incubation & Entrepreneurship (CIIE), IIHMR University said, “Marketing is a major domain of any start-up. Digital platforms are major perception drivers for patients or potential seeking information on their doctors or any health service. Dr. Jain highlighted having a veteran expert like Prof. Sinha talking about healthcare marketing from his experience was a delight and it was well received by the participants and generated lot of discussion. We attracted 325 delegates for this webinar not only from India but also from US, UK, South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan and Nepal..

IIHMR University has launched the first program in India on one-year full time PG Diploma in Health Entrepreneurship approved by UGC under the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). The participants will work on preparing a detailed focused healthcare marketing plan of their idea under the program.