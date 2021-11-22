Hebrew University of Jerusalem invites applications for its International Med-Tech Innovation MBA

New Delhi: The International Med-Tech Innovation MBA has been designed to teach and train students/professionals from a spectrum of the biomedical sector – including biotechnology companies, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, and innovation centers of hospitals.

The program will give students the knowledge and skills required to successfully adapt to a new world of business and healthcare; a world that is led by fast-changing technologies and fast-forming startups whose potential for success or failure lies in the hands of their leadership. It allows students to leverage their existing knowledge & skills, whilst acquiring new tools, extraordinary ways of thinking, and real-life experiences that would help them in handling emerging business trends in global markets and succeed in the modern business world – while in the ecosystem capital of the Start-Up Nation, and the hub of hi-tech innovation.

Program delivery

Taught entirely in English, the fully immersive one-year program (5 days a week) runs over Two consecutive semesters – fall, spring. The summer semester is additional. It includes practical workshops, lectures from the industry, behind-the-scenes tours of emerging startups, on-site visits to major technology companies, and interactive fireside group discussions alongside professional internships with leading Israeli VCs and MedTech startups.

Admission process:

Students applying for the International MedTech Innovation MBA must do so via the Rothberg International School website. Once the student has registered themselves, they are required to fill out the application questionnaire online and upload the required documents. In addition, students can contact the university at contact for further information.

Admission Cycle:

The admission cycle for the International Med-Tech Innovation MBA is open for all international students with an application deadline between January 1st, 2022 to July 31st, 2022.

Scholarships

Eligibility to apply for financial assistance:

· Applicants who got accepted into the program.

Early bird special:

o 10% discount for applicants who complete their registration by January 31st, 2021 and pay at least 10% of the tuition fees by February 15th, 2022.

o 5% discount for applicants who complete their registration by April 30th, 2022 and pay at least 10% of the tuition fees by May 15th, 2022.

Outstanding students – up to 25% scholarship is offered to students with a GPA of 90 or above, in Israeli terms (see the Admissions page for a guide for translating grades into their Israeli equivalent).

Students from developing countries – up to 25% scholarship to students who can demonstrate financial need.

Note: Students eligible for reductions in more than one category will receive either a single highest reduction or multiple scholarships up to a total of 25% reduction.

Admission Requirements:

The program is open to students with both business backgrounds as well as non-business backgrounds. The students are required to have an average of 82 or above (GPA of 3.2 or above) with a recommended band of 7 or above in IELTS (TOEFL > 90). Students are required to submit their GMAT/GRE score; however, the institute only takes the quantitative score of the tests into consideration and the minimum required score depends on the student’s GPA. Students with academic quantitative background with an overall GPA of 3.8 and above are entitled to GMAT/GRE exemption.