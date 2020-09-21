‘HES Society’ extends aid to meritorious medical student Shreya Celumula from Karimnagar, to pursue her dream of becoming a medical doctor!

Hyderabad, September 21, 2020: Ms Shreya Celumula, daughter of Celumula Venukumar and Madhavi from Karimnagar was awarded the 1st Dr K.V.R. Prasad Memorial Scholarship by HES Society. She was selected from over 200 applicants from economically backward sections who secured a seat in Merit Category in Government Medical Colleges. Smt. K.V.L. Poornamamba, wife of Late Dr. K.V.R. Prasad; presented the cheque towards the Scholarship to Shreya, at Hyderabad.

Shreya hails from an impoverished family with a monthly income of Rs 10000 per month, her father is a private employee and mother a housewife. She secured 99% marks in the science subjects in her intermediate and bagged a seat based on her NEET rank, in the Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal. Her fee for the first year of MBBS program was presented to her by the Members of HES Society. Society will pay the fee of Shreya through her MBBS program.