Hexagon signs an MoU with Sreenidhi Institute of Science & Technology (SNIST)

Hyderabad (India), February 16, 2023: Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI), the single largest R&D hub of the technology major Hexagon AB, recently signed an MoU with Sreenidhi Institute of Science & Technology (SNIST) to collaboratively build innovation-centric communities and hone niche tech skills for the evolving industry needs. The program aims to train many students at the university once it commences in March 2023.

Under the partnership agreement, HCCI will help Sreenidhi curate its curriculum concerning Smart Digital Reality Solutions like Data Science, digital twins, advanced software engineering, and other related applications. The program includes exposure to collaborative technology-focused events, real-time projects and internships.

This initiative is the sixth shared university project for HCCI since 2015. HCCI has equipped colleges with sponsored labs for GNSS, Advance analysis, 3D technology and Metrology. The labs provide hands-on experience in the latest technologies and engineering platforms to help the future of India, i.e., our student community with futuristic employability skills.

The MoU was signed and exchanged between the faculty of SNIST; Prof. C.V. Tomy, Director, Dr. Shruti Bhargava Choubey, Dean innovation and the Hexagon leadership Scott Moore (COO/CFO), Mark White (SVP, Strategy & Enablement), Navaneet Mishra (SVP & GM India) and Sekhar Konidena (Executive Director, Strategy & Services) on 24th January, 2023

At the occasion, Sekhar Konidena, Executive Director, Strategy & Services HCCI said “India is on the rise as a tech hub and HCCI is at the forefront as a leader in Digital Reality Solutions. Our commitment is to empower the next generation of innovators by tapping into Hyderabad’s talent pool.”.

Commenting on the significance of the MoU Navaneet Mishra, Senior VP and General Manager of Hexagon Capability Center, Hyderabad (HCCI) said, “Hyderabad is a growing IT hub with numerous engineering colleges nurturing innovative minds, I believe that the young minds of our country will greatly benefit from opportunities to learn about real-life business scenarios. Our vision at HCCI is to invest in their future and shape the next wave of innovative thinking.”

At the event, Scott Moore/Mark White of Hexagon AB, further emphasized that “Our future generation and talent pool must be familiar with the technologies of the future”.

Prof.C.V.Tomy Of SNIST mentioned. “Our MoU with Hexagon AB creates an ideal platform for the students to develop state-of-the-art technologies including digital twins, advanced software engineering, and other related applications”

Embedding the essence of innovation into an organization’s culture is crucial to staying ahead of the curve. Sharing his insights to the leadership team Rama Iyer, Head of Innovation, GMR Group highlighted, “Innovation is not just about isolated events, but a deeply ingrained part of an organization’s culture. By embracing the dynamic energy of the startup ecosystem, corporations have the opportunity to drive growth and success through co-innovation, joint go-to-market strategies, strategic investments, and mergers and acquisitions. It’s time for businesses to leverage this wave and cultivate a culture of innovation that will propel them forward.”