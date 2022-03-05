High Altitude Balloon Satellite launched by learners of Chaman Bhartiya School

Bengaluru, March 2022: Chaman Bhartiya School (CBS), a “WE LEAD” curriculum – based digitally equipped K-12 school situated in Bhartiya City, North Bengaluru, launched a high altitude balloon satellite on 27th February 2022, early morning at 3:45 AM at Center for Research and Education in Science and Technology (CREST) campus of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics located at Hoskote to commemorate National Science Day in memory of Sir C. V. Raman. The students were briefed about the payload on Friday, during school hours and spent 33 sessions to complete the payload. They built the entire payload in-house with the support of teachers specialised in space education.

The students were taught from the basics of Electronics, physics, mathematics and space education to be able to understand the entire process of the project. The objective behind the launch is to build a scientific payload that can collect pollution, radiation data through sensors and cameras and send a biological experiment to near space (25-30 km). This space program is designed to facilitate the development of leadership competencies such as problem-solving and collaboration.

The balloon crossed the Troposphere layer of the earth’s atmosphere and the flight duration was for 4 hours. The payload measured the pollution level and background radiation during the flight and recorded them for later study. The technical team tracked the balloon through GPS trackers, and it was estimated that the payload had crossed the troposphere and descended on Narsapura lake and then proceeded towards Kolar.