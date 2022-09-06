Histria Books announces the release Mom’s Choice Award winner The Panda Cub Swap

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Panda Cub Swap by Beth Bacon, illustrated by Anne Belov, which The Mom’s Choice Awards® has just named among the best in family-friendly media, products, and services. The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements, including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.

“We are thrilled to earn the Mom’s Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval,” says

Dana Ungureanu, Manager at Histria Books. “We know all the great things the MCA does to connect consumers, educators, and caregivers with the best products and services available for families.” The Panda Cub Swap tells the true story of Zoo Atlanta’s beloved giant panda, Lun Lun, who surprised everyone by having twins, and how the zoo staff made a plan to share parenting duties with Lun Lun. Every few hours, the zoo staff swapped the cubs between Lun Lun and their workroom to make sure the cubs got equal time with mom. This beautifully illustrated book will be treasured by animal lovers around the world.

To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.

“Our aim to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians, and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”

With the evaluation now complete, the testing samples of The Panda Cub Swap will be donated to schools, libraries, hospitals, and nonprofit organizations.