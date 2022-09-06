Histria Books announces the release of Networks Rising by Christopher Burns

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Networks Rising: Thinking Together in a Connected World. The book is published by Gaudium Publishing, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction in a variety of fields.

For the second time in human history, we are on the verge of a great leap forward in health, productivity, and personal freedom. And networks are the reason. Social media networks, online forums, and guerilla broadcasting are gaining influence throughout the world. In business, government, and war, information is no longer the preserve of a few at the top. Networks are connecting us in communities with fewer organizational layers, and now everyone knows what anyone knows. In movements, swarms, walkouts, strikes, and insurrections, people are marching into the public square, sharing experiences directly in real-time and demanding a greater voice in the decisions that affect their lives. People are starting to think together.

This shift to a flatter, more informed world has been a long time coming, and it is a colorful story of technology wizards waving us on, of philosophers struggling for centuries against entrenched aristocracies, and of science fiction writers, futurists, and sociologists offering dozens of new schemes for living more freely together. Networks Rising follows this disturbing future of network technology, the evolution of intelligent metaworlds, and the problem of determining truth as we begin what could be humanity’s greatest leap forward in 25,000 years.

Christopher Burns has spent over 35 years in the field of new information technologies, actively involved in the rise of the internet and the birth of online information services. As a well-regarded information systems expert, he is a regular speaker at conferences around the world.

Networks Rising: Thinkiing Together in a Connected World, 260 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-165-7, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com

